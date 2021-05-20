Additional ventilators for Calamianes hospitals sought

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has asked the Department of Health (DOH) to provide additional mechanical ventilators to the Coron District Hospital (CDH) and Culion Sanitarium & General Hospital (CSGH), the main hospitals in the Calamianes region in the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez, who sponsored the resolution, cited the importance of the two hospitals as the only ones in the Calamianes.

“As we all know, Coron is experiencing rising cases of COVID-19, including Culion and Busuanga. Ang mga pasyente ng mga munisipyong ‘yan ay [dinadala] dyan sa dalawang ospital lang,” Alvarez said.

He said it is impractical for the patients from far-flung municipalities to be brought to Puerto Princesa City to be able to use ventilators.

He pointed out that Culion has only two ventilators.

“Alarming ito. Papaano kung marami ang kailangan gumamit. Siguro ay idaan muna natin ang request sa region,” Alvarez said.

Like this: Like Loading...

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts