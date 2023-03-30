Kalayaan’s council has asked the Department of Education (DepEd) for more classrooms for its integrated school.

Municipal councilor Maurice Phillip Alexis Albayda addressed the request to DepEd secretary and Vice President Sarah Duterte in a resolution.

According to Albayda, the school is now using the Municipal Training Center after Typhoon Odette destroyed the Pag-asa Integrated School’s two prefabricated classrooms in 2021.

“Between 2013-2014, thru Provincial Government of Palawan, naitayo ang two prefabricated classrooms. Unfortunately, typhoon Odette hit us badly. Kasama sa nasira ang two prefabricated classrooms na ginagamit. Hence, hindi naging dahilan yun para maputol ang hangarin. Nagpatuloy pa din, SY 2022-2023, in-open pa din ang integrated school,” he said.

The municipal legislator emphasized the necessity of “conducive” learning environments for its 37 elementary and junior high school students.

“Dati akong teacher, and one of the factors that affect the learning is the environment. Hindi conducive ang place, hindi namamaximize ang learning ng ating learners kapag hindi po maayos ang facilities for learning natin. Ang current situation ay di talaga conducive,” he explained.

Albayda also stated that the local government is working on a classroom project, but it will not be enough to accommodate the number of students.

“And even may 1 classroom na gagawin, that will not suffice to cater the whole populace of the integrated school po and anticipating the growth of the student population in the future,” he added.

