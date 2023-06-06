A total of 114 additional personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) was deployed in Puerto Princesa upon the request of the city government to increase police presence in the city.

They were formally presented during the flag ceremony held Monday, June 5, at the New Green City Hall Grounds.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron expressed his gratitude for the swift response of the PNP leadership in providing police officers for the newly established PNP stations in Barangay Napsan, Barangay Luzviminda, and Barangay San Rafael under the city government.

“Ito ang response ng PNP headquarters noong nagtayo tayo ng mga PNP station sa mga malalayong barangay. Kailangan tauhan ‘yon, mukhang 36 ang requirement na tao na magma-man sa mga istasyon na yon”, Bayron said.

“Unang instruction ko po sa kanila ay they will be assigned sa different field units. Nakikita natin dito na maia-assign natin sila sa tourist police and at the same time iyong additional po na tatlong police station po natin,” said Puerto Princesa police chief P/Col. Ronnie Bacuel.

