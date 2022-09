- Advertisement by Google -

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine took to social media to air his side of the alleged year-long affair with model Sumner Stroh after her confession on TikTok.

Levine admitted to “crossing the line” in an Instagram story statement, but denies having an affair with Stroh.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he said.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he added.

The American singer then apologized to his family and accepted full responsibility for his actions.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” he continued. “To be this naรฏve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Levine is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014 and is expecting their 3rd child.

