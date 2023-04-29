FILIPINO ACTOR Gardo Versoza has announced on social media that he is selling his gym equipment, which he believes is perfect for those living in condominiums.

Gardo, who has appeared in over 40 movies and dozens of television shows, explained that he is doing this to raise funds for his planned second angioplasty procedure. He recently underwent his first angioplasty after suffering from a heart attack that led to his hospitalization weeks ago.

“For sale all in one gym equipment compact ideal for condo RFS need to raise funds for 2nd angioplasty procedure 🙏🧁❤️👍🥰👠👌 thank you LORD 🙏🙏🙏 i miss dancing 👠👠👠🧁,” the actor captioned his short video clip.

Gardo said he needs the second procedure to prevent future heart attacks.

The 52-year-old actor also recently underwent a knee procedure, which he shared on Instagram through a video clip. In the same post, he expressed his hope of recovering soon and getting back to dancing.

His followers, on the other hand, have nothing but admiration for the actor. Gardo is active on social media, where he shares updates on his personal and professional life.

“Cupcake, watching your interview with Julius Babao. You’re amazing! Pero Ikaw ha pasaway ka din 😁 Check up, check up din. And Take it easy,” follower @jeanette_1021 commented.

“So you’re for stage PCI, and second is coming up? 🙏🙏🙏 May He continue to watch over you and hold you into His merciful and powerful healing hands each and every day. May He send forth your guardian angel – to shield and protect you 🙏,” said @jacel715

