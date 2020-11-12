Active COVID-19 cases in Puerto Princesa rise to 5

The two local transmission cases are a six-year-old male from Barangay Sta. Monica and a female patient from an unspecified urban barangay who tested positive in a paid swab test.

Puerto Princesa City’s COVID-19 active cases have risen to five, two of which are classified as local transmission.

The two local transmission cases are a six-year-old male from Barangay Sta. Monica and a female patient from an unspecified urban barangay who tested positive in a paid swab test.

COVID-19 cases are being reported once more in the city, beginning Saturday (November 7), when a case of local transmission was announced by City Information Officer (CIO) Richard Ligad.

On Thursday (November 12), four new cases were announced by Ligad and city Incident Management Team chief Dr. Dean Palanca during a radio broadcast.

According to Palanca, one patient is a 48-year-old male authorized person outside residence (APOR) who was in the city on official business. The second and third new cases are returning locals who are husband and wife.

“Mayroon tayong isang import case, galing siya sa Manila. Isa siyang APOR, 48 years old na lalaki, on official business dito sa isang company. Dumating siya via airplane noong November 6 at dapat sana magtatagal pa nang three days dito sa city, ngunit sa huling araw ay nagkaroon siya ng kaunting sintomas,” he said.

“Mayroon pa tayong dalawang imported pa, LSI (local stranded individual) dumating sakay ng eroplano. Dalawa sila at mag-asawa sila,” he added.

Lastly, he added that the fourth patient is a female with no history of travel and is a resident of an unspecified “urban barangay.” She tested positive in a paid swab test.

“Ito late at night nag-start na rin ang contact tracing para sa case na ito. Ang family niya ay in-isolate na. Siya ay nagpa-examine sa Ospital ng Palawan, kasi isa sa mga requirements kapag may biyahe ay magpa-swab ka,” he added.

The city’s first case that emerged after the city was announced COVID-free is a six-year-old male from Barangay Sta. Monica. He exhibited respiratory symptoms on October 29 and was recommended for a swab test, where he tested positive.