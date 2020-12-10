Acting U.S. defense secretary turns over P1.4B in military equipment to beef up security cooperation

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Turns Over Php1.4 Billion in Military Equipment to Strengthen Security Cooperation 2. | Photo by U.S. Embassy

The turnover was part of Miller’s meeting with Department of National Defense (DND) Sec. Delfin Lorenzana and Foreign Affairs Sec. Teodoro Locsin Jr. on December 8.

Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller turned over around P1.4 billion (USD29.3 million) worth of defense articles, including sniper and anti-IED equipment, to senior Philippine military officials.

The U.S. Embassy in Manila said in a press statement that Miller’s visit demonstrates the longstanding and steadfast U.S. military commitment to the Philippines, the oldest U.S. treaty ally in Asia.

In meetings with Philippine counterparts, Miller underscored the importance of the U.S.-Philippine alliance to national and regional security and discussed opportunities for greater bilateral security cooperation to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

He also highlighted the more than P1.1 billion (USD23.4 million) in U.S. COVID-19 assistance and disaster relief for recent typhoon victims, as well as ongoing U.S. support for Philippine counterterrorism and maritime security efforts.

During his visit, Miller announced the December 2 turnover of defense equipment transferred to several special mission units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to support the AFP’s modernization goals. The new equipment will strengthen the AFP’s joint precision strike, sniper, riverine, and counter-improvised explosive device capabilities.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to visit the Philippines, the United States’ oldest treaty ally in Asia. It was an honor to meet with Secretary Lorenzana and Secretary Locsin to discuss deepening our alliance and supporting a free and open South China Sea and Indo-Pacific region,” said Miller.

“We are grateful for the support provided by the United States as we continuously work on the enhancement of the Philippines’ defense capabilities,” said Lorenzana of the visit.

“The modernization of the AFP will ultimately allow us to respond more effectively to both traditional and non-traditional security threats to our maritime nation,” he added.

Miller’s visit followed the November 25 visit of U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett and handover to the Philippine Navy of a ScanEagle Unmanned Aerial System, as well as U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien’s November 22-23 visit, during which he announced P868 million (USD18 million) in supplementary military equipment and training for the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The Philippines is by far the largest recipient of U.S. military assistance in the Indo-Pacific region. Since 2015, the United States has delivered more than P33 billion (USD650 million) worth of planes, ships, armored vehicles, small arms, and other military equipment to the Philippines, while training side-by-side with our Filipino allies.