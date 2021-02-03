Acosta pushes for internet connectivity between Palawan and Tawi-tawi borders

A resolution seeking the establishment of digital connectivity in the borders of the country, particularly in Palawan and Tawi-tawi, was filed in the House of the Representatives last January 27.

Resolution No. 01510 authored by Palawan 3rd District Rep. Gil P. Acosta, Jr. urges the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT), telecommunication companies, and other related agencies to establish connectivity facilities along the borders of the country.

According to Acosta, the resolution aims to build ICTs in the border areas of the country particularly in Mangsee Island in Palawan and in Taganak Island in Tawi-Tawi to address the “digital divide” among the individuals.

“Ang pagpapatayo ng mga ICT facilities ang pangunahing hakbang upang makasabay sa ‘New Normal’, sa pamamagitan ng pagkakaroon ng digital connectivity sa iba’t ibang lugar anuman ang sitwasyon at lokasyon nito,” Acosta said.

He stated that this move will also help the country as the economy is slowly getting back to normal.

This will also help boost digital transformation particularly in Philippine Brunei-Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) sa Mindanao and Palawan.

“[Ito] ay para matugunan ang isyu ng digital divide na naghihiwalay sa mga indibidwal na mayroong access sa internet at sa mga wala nito. Samantalang ang digital divide ay higit na nararanasan sa mga border areas ng bansa lalo’t higit sa Mindanao at Palawan na syang focal areas ng BIMP-EAGA,” he said.

He also cited a survey conducted by the Social Weather Station (SWS) in March 2019, showing that only 39 percent of individuals in Mindanao have access the internet while only 38 percent in the provinces and 56 percent in urban areas.

He said this is also aims to expedite the ICT-related projects in the borders areas of BIMP-EAGA particularly in educational activities.

“Malaki ang maitutulong ng mga proyektong ito lalo na sa mga online learning and educational activities, access sa mga online informations na higit na kailangan ng mga mag-aaral sa ngayon, kabuhayan at marami pang iba,” Acosta added.

The house also created special Committee on East Asian Growth Area intended for this measure and asking different agencies including telcos to prioritized the establishment of the connectivity in these areas.

