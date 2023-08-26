PNP Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. gave a reminder to the police officers of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office, headed by Police Colonel Ronie Bacuel, to utilize the recently handed-over vehicles for their public duties while upholding discipline and honesty.

During his visit on Friday, August 25, at the city police office in Barangay San Pedro, Acorda participated in various activities, which include among others, the inauguration of its headquarter’s front exterior, hand over of 12 patrol vehicles and eight mobile police visibility tents, and unveiling the Rizal bust and landmark.

Acorda cited that out of 24 government agencies, the PNP was ranked the third most-trusted entity by the public, following CHED and DepEd.

He credited this achievement to the PNP’s crackdown on their own personnel, reporting that of the approximately 2,500 officers reprimanded or removed from service from January to August in 2022, the numbers have decreased to around 1,400 this year.

“I do believe that for us to be effective in community policy, kailangan may integrity enhancement, community engagement, and aggressive and honest enforcement. We cannot be in all places at all time, kahit na nandiyan mga vehicle, mga bisikleta. If they don’t trust us, hindi nagtitiwala, ayaw magsalita, nobody will stand as witness,” said Acorda.

He also cited that the movable visibility tents would help the officers on duty in the streets, as it was common for officers to take shelter during heavy rains and therefore be unable to be seen by the public.

Acorda also thanked the stakeholders and supporters present during the proceedings, as their contributions would encourage the police force to perform better.

“Lahat ng suportang iyan, mga sasakyan, bisikleta—kung gagawa pa kami ng kalokohan, I think the more mahihiya kami. Kaya dapat magsilbi ng tama,” stated Acorda.

Formerly a provincial director in Palawan, Acorda acknowledged the police’s crucial role in the island’s growth.

He highlighted their contribution to Palawan’s peace and safety, aiming to attract tourists and investors. Acorda wished to aid Palawan’s security but trusted the PPCPO for this task as he planned to retire on December 3.

The ribbon-cutting event had Councilor Jimmy Carbonell, PPCPO City Director PCol Ronie Bacuel, and Rev. Fr. Francisco Enano, Parish Priest of Brgy. San Pedro, in attendance.