Police General Benjamin C. Acorda Jr. was officially installed as the 29th chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) during a change of command ceremony held at Camp Crame on Monday morning, April 24.

The ceremony was presided over by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who also handed over the Command Saber to signify Acorda’s appointment to the highest post in the PNP.

Acorda, who was promoted to the rank of police general upon assuming his new role, replaced P/Gen. Rodolfo S. Azurin Jr., who retired from the police service on his 56th birthday. President Marcos acknowledged the significant accomplishments achieved by the PNP under the leadership his leadership in the past eight months, particularly in the area of peace and order, including campaigns against terrorism, carnapping, loose firearms, child abuse, gambling, smuggling, and other illegal activities.

During the ceremony, President Marcos outlined his directives to the new Chief PNP in support of the administration’s development goals, with a focus on law and order and peace. He urged the officers and rank-and-file of the PNP, which has a strength of 228,000, to support the reform initiatives of the past leadership, particularly the internal cleansing program, and strict adherence to the rule of law in every police operation.

Acorda, a member of the Philippine Military Academy’s (PMA) “Sambisig” Class of 1991, has a distinguished career in the police service with many years of operational experience as a junior and field grade officer in various PNP operational support and line units in Northern Luzon.

He previously served as the PNP Director for Intelligence and held key positions such as Chief of Counter Intelligence and Security Division of Directorate for Intelligence, Chief of Regional Intelligence Division of NCRPO, Chief of Explosive Management Division of CSG, and Regional Director of PRO 10 before becoming the Director of the Directorate for Intelligence in August 2022. In Palawan, he served as the provincial director from 2014-2016.

In his message during the ceremony, Acorda called for “Serbisyong Nagkakaisa,” a unified service anchored on the administration’s call for unity and nation-building. He expressed his openness to criticism from the media, viewing them as independent check and balance and allies in bringing out the truth. He also appealed for the support, cooperation, and commitment of everyone in overcoming the challenges faced by the organization.

The change of command ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials of the PNP, other branches of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and government officials.

Acorda’s appointment as the new Chief PNP marks a new chapter in the history of the Philippine National Police as it continues its mission to maintain peace and order and ensure the safety and security of the Filipino people.

