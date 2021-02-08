Acedo wins all-women chess invitational elims

Rowelyn Joy Acedo took advantage of erstwhile leader Cristy Bernales’ collapse in the four rounds to win the online All Women’s Invitational Eliminations Sunday.

Bernales, a two-time Olympiad member, led by .5 ahead of Acedo as of the 12th round of the 16 round event. But Bernales was upset by Francois Magpily who wheeled out her speciality, the Latvian Counter Gambit which proved bothersome in the three minutes, two second increment event.

Acedo tied Bernales until the 15th and penultimate round when Bernales lost to former national champ Catherine Secopito. Acedo won with 13 points and Bernales, who had a bye in the last round, finished second with 12 points.

Jan Jodilyn Fronda, the two-time national champ, was third with 11.5. Acedo, an Arena Grandmaster, plays board three for the Negros Kingsmen in the southern division of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

The tournament was supported by the Palawan’s Queen Gambit, MedPublikaPCR Testing Machines in coordination with the United Queens Chess Club, Deorico de Paz Youtube channel, Cabuyao City Chess Club and Jolina Icao YouTube channel.