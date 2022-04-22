The newly unveiled hemodialysis unit of ACE Medical Hospital opens an additional facility for treatment of renal impaired patients in Palawan with its growing population, the hospital management said.

Founding president Editha Miguel said Thursday that the number of dialysis stations at the hospital will cater to more patients in a day while delivering “excellent patient-centered renal health care.”

The unit has 12 dialysis stations, each with a brand new Next Generation Fresenius 4008 S machine that can treat up to 30 patients a day. Each station has a brand new machine. All the nurses are trained and certified nephrology nurses. The unit’s head nephrologist is Dr. Nicole Reyes.

Dr. Editha Miguel, founding president of ACE Medical Center Palawan welcomes guests during the unveiling of hemodialysis unit.(Photo from ACE Medical Center Palawan)

“In ACE, we believe that the existence or start of operation of our dialysis is a much-needed service. This is very welcome and we are very happy to provide this service to our fellow Palaweños,” Miguel said.

In a presentation by Nephrologist Dr. Sara Ordillo-Lim, Asian countries are reported to have the highest rate of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the world.

The Philippines has experienced a large rise in the prevalence of dialysis, with an estimated increase of 400 percent over the past 10 years. CKD is considered the 10th leading cause of mortality in the country.

Dr. Rosalie Reyes said their unit will serve as an additional facility for the increasing number of patients needing dialysis in the province.

The unit started to accommodate patients on April 5, after it was accredited by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) in March.

The hospital complied with the standards set by the Department of Health (DOH), certification of which was received last February.

Aside from the dialysis center, ACE Medical Center will also open its Endoscopy and Cancer and Research units soon.

For inquiries or appointments, please contact 09176323089.