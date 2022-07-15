- Advertisement by Google -

Ace Medical Center Palawan together with Oxy Tec Solutions, Incorporated today launched its oxygen generator system that will cater to patients who will need oxygen services while confined at the center.

Keith Suarez, Chief Executive Officer of Oxy Tec, which operates the system, said the generator uses a Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) technology and absorption media developed in-house where the atmospheric air is separated in its components nitrogen and oxygen.

“Generally, like any other PSA, ang nangyayari, hinihigop nya lang yung hangin from the atmosphere, dadaan sa series of filtration and didiretso sa concentrator and ihihiwalay na yung nitrogen then papataasin na yung purity ng oxygen to 95 percent which is allowable to be used by the patient,” Suarez said.

“The process involves a series of 16 processes. It may look simple but at the back of the technology, mayroong complexities sa processes, but we make it simpler kaya maliit lang yung space para hindi magulo. From 21 percent ambient air purity patataasin sya to 95 percent and walang halong chemical yun so we are actually using free air,” he added.

The oxygen generator has a capacity of around 30-35 tanks, Suarez said, which meets the requirement of the hospital on a daily basis for its around 200 bed capacity.

With the generation system, it is easier and cheaper to maintain compared to oxygen tanks and that they do not refill, which also saves electricity.

“Generally, ang computation ng isang tangke is nasa P150. Actually kami yung nasa pinakamaliit na range ngayon which is around P120. Hindi tayo nagre-refill. Kung walang need, hindi tayo nagpo-produce so nakaka-save din tayo sa kuryente.

Meanwhile, Dr. Editha Miguel of Ace Mecidal Center said the oxygen generator system is also cheaper.

“Mas mura na ito kasi ang cost ng oxygen per tank is 1,000+ pero ngayon mas mura siya ng siguro almost 40 percent kasi unang-una, hindi ka na magbibigay ng deposit para sa tanke tapos diretso na agad yan sa patient,” Miguel said.

Talagang maa-asure ka sa quality kasi namo-monitor talaga minute by minute yung oxygen na lumalabas so DOH requirement na 92-95 percent clean. And mas convenient kasi kung titingnan ninyo sa mga kwarto, walang tangke, nasa wall lang at direct na ico-connect na lang sa patient,” she added.

The system and safer compared to traditional oxygen tanks.

“This is environment friendly kasi walang mga chemicals na ginagamit, we use the natural air, less explosive kasi lower pressure compared sa isang tangke. Kasi sa tangke, ang pressure nya, around 1,000 psi dito mga 60 lang ang pressure sa system na binibigay,” she said.