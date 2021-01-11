Jan 12, 2021

Ace Hardware helps rebuild lives

Jan 12, 2021 Press Release

To fulfill its “Helpful Place” promise, ACE Hardware serves communities through outreach initiatives like this, as well as provide customers nationwide with relevant and helpful products.

The ACE Hardware team turns over the donations to the residents of Kasiglahan Village Rodriguez Rizal with SM Foundation and DSWD.

 

While the series of typhoons late last year has gone, many of those severely affected are still trying to rebuild their lives.

To help fast-track recovery, ACE Hardware staff recently donated needed items such as bed & mats, PPEs, and cleaning materials to affected residents of Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez, Rizal. This activity was done jointly with SM Foundation and the local DSWD chapter.

To fulfill its “Helpful Place” promise, ACE Hardware serves communities through outreach initiatives like this, as well as provide customers nationwide with relevant and helpful products.

Tags: , , , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Press Release

See author's posts

More Stories

LPA being monitored in southeastern part of General Santos

Jan 12, 2021 Rachel Ganancial

COMELEC releases rules for Palawan plebiscite amid pandemic

Jan 12, 2021 Ferdinand Patinio

PSU students to receive load assistance from government

Jan 11, 2021 Romar Miranda and Jeshyl Guiroy