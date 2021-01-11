Ace Hardware helps rebuild lives

The ACE Hardware team turns over the donations to the residents of Kasiglahan Village Rodriguez Rizal with SM Foundation and DSWD.

To fulfill its “Helpful Place” promise, ACE Hardware serves communities through outreach initiatives like this, as well as provide customers nationwide with relevant and helpful products.

While the series of typhoons late last year has gone, many of those severely affected are still trying to rebuild their lives.

To help fast-track recovery, ACE Hardware staff recently donated needed items such as bed & mats, PPEs, and cleaning materials to affected residents of Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez, Rizal. This activity was done jointly with SM Foundation and the local DSWD chapter.

