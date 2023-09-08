A vehicular accident occurred on Wednesday night along the national highway in Barangay 4, Roxas, Palawan, resulting in injuries to two individuals and damages to their motorcycles.

The incident on September 6 involved two motorists, identified as 29-year-old Gerald Moreno Victor and 26-year-old Benjie Quinwas Menosa.

Victor, a resident of Brgy. 4, Roxas, was driving a Honda TMX 125 without a visible plate number. On the other hand, Menosa, a resident of Brgy. Pinaglabanan, Quezon, held a student-driver’s permit and was operating a Rusi 125, bearing a temporary plate number.

According to witnesses, the Honda TMX 125 driven by Victor was heading from the town proper towards Brgy. 4, Roxas, in a north-to-south direction. At the scene of the accident, the incoming Rusi 125 motorcycle, driven by Menosa, traveling from the opposite direction, collided with the Honda TMX 125.

It was reported that Menosa was believed to be under the influence of liquor and was operating his motorcycle without a functioning headlight at the time of the incident.

The collision resulted in injuries to both individuals involved. Victor suffered an injury to his left foot, while Menosa sustained bruises on various parts of his body.

Promptly, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Office (MDRRO) responded to the scene and transported both injured parties to Roxas Medicare Hospital for medical treatment.