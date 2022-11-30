Access to sufficient and modern energy supply could help improve the economic development of the province, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) pointed out during the 4th Dagyaw MIMAROPA meeting that focuses to discuss Palawan’s energy situation.

The Dagyaw town hall meeting this year focused on the recent power outages in Palawan and the potential benefits of renewable energy for consumers.

Rey Maranan, assistant regional director for DILG, claimed that renewable energy can supplement the province’s current energy supply, and investments in renewable energy have the potential to increase access.

“Magkaroon tayo ng access sa affordable, reliable, sustainable, at modern energy para sa ating mga mamamayan. Ang access sa energy ay isang napaka importanteng haligi para maitaguyod ang well-being, kasabay ng economic development at poverty alleviation,” he said.

Local government units (LGUs) must also be proactive in developing solutions to improve governance, he added.

Aside from the initiative of the town hall meeting, which was joined by various energy agencies, he added that LGUs should also conduct similar initiatives to sustain discussions and plans.

Maranan said energy sufficiency is a shared responsibility that can also be addressed with the participation of private sectors, investors, and partner agencies in the formulation of long-term plans.

Engr. Isak Jonathan Villanueva of the National Electrification Administration’s (NEA) Renewable Energy Development Division stated that they have initiatives for renewable energy generation facilities.

“Ito ay nakikita namin na solution sa mataas na presyo ng kuryente. Ito yong nakikita naming solusyon para ma-isolate natin ang ating sarili sa fluctuation ng international market at supply ng enerhiya ng coal, oil at sa fluctuation ng exchange rate,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Power Corporation (NPC) expressed interest in holding another meeting to discuss the locals’ concerns about the ongoing power outages in Palawan.

The regional DILG expressed hope that concerns of Palaweños will be given solutions and immediate actions by concerned agencies particularly in energy.

“I know they are not insensitive sa issue and their mandate is to give the best of the service na mabibigay ng opisina nila,” he said.

“That is the purpose ng ating Dagyaw to initiate the togetherness ng mga ahensya and it should be followed up ng mga sunod pang pag-uusap,” Maranan added.

