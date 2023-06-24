Insular Life (InLife) has implemented changes in the interface and design of its chatbot and website to improve user experience, making it easier for visitors to access information on its products and services.

“The enhancements we made were based on the interviews we conducted with our customers. We asked them how we could still improve their experience in using our digital facilities when they search for information and address their concerns. We listened, and we used their responses as our guide in introducing the changes we made to our chatbot and website,” said InLife Chief Marketing Officer Gae Martinez.

A more efficient, informative chatbot

Ella, the InLife chatbot, now has a more user-friendly interface. Its menu of services has been updated to include buttons for InLife Products, Policy Payments, Policy Claims, and InLife Branches. They may be found alongside the Customer Portal, My InLife Policy, Schedule Appointment, and Application status buttons.

Those who want to know more about protection, savings, investments, health insurance, etc. may click on the InLife Products button. Employers who want to provide the best benefits for their employees through group life and health insurance may do so through Ella.

Customers who click on the Customer Portal will be directed to buttons that will help them unlock their account, reset their password, or sign up for a Customer Portal account. They may also avail of partial withdrawals, apply for a policy loan, switch funds or access the download link to the InLife App via the Apple Store or Google Play. The InLife App makes it more convenient to get information about their policies.

“With Ella, you don’t need to wait for a customer service representative to become available to get answers to your questions. We equipped her with all the essential details about our products and services. You may even initiate transactions through Ella, such as if you would like to file a claim on your policy or pay premiums whenever and wherever you want,” Martinez said.

A website that provides a faster, simpler way to access information

The InLife website has also been redesigned so that customers can access most-searched for information more easily.

“InLife knows the importance of keeping up with customers’ changing needs. We refreshed the design of our website to meet their current preferences, making it easier to navigate it and look up information about our products and services. We have also improved our content layout and optimized it for mobile users,” Martinez said.

She added, “With rapid changes in the digital landscape, the least we could do is to make the experience seamless and easy for our customers so they can have more time to dream of a better and financially secured future for themselves and their families. We want our fellow Filipinos to pursue A Lifetime for Good.”

To know more about InLife, visit www.insularlife.com.ph, or visit Ella via InLife’s Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/InsularLifePH.