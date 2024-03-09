The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 3rd District Engineering Office (DEO) announced the completion of a vital access road in Aborlan, Palawan.

According to DPWH, the 1.12-kilometer road is set to propel the coconut, cacao, and palm oil industries in the province, facilitating the efficient delivery of products from local farmers.

The recently finished road connects the barangays of Aporawan, Barake, Magbabadil, Mabinito, and Poblacion in the Municipality of Aborlan, Palawan. The comprehensive project includes earthwork, surface courses, bridge construction, drainage, and slope protection structures.

According to Palawan 3rd District Engineer Amelia B. Fajardo, the primary goal of the road is to streamline the acquisition of agricultural inputs for farmers. This enhancement is expected to contribute significantly to increased production, subsequently leading to higher profits for the local agricultural sector.

“The infrastructure not only supports the agricultural endeavors but also provides local residents with a safe and dependable road network, thereby contributing to the overall economic development of the area,” Fajardo said.