A bill that seeks to establish two separate schools division offices (SDOs) for Northern and Southern Palawan has been filed in the House of Representatives, which aims to offer more efficient and effective service delivery, oversight, and administration of the Department of Education (DepEd).

House Bill (HB) 10162, or “An Act Establishing Separate Schools Division Office in the Palawan South and Palawan North, Dividing the Existing Schools Division Office (SDO) of Palawan,” has been filed by 2nd District Rep. Cyrille Abueg-Zaldivar, and is now under the Committee on Basic Education and Culture for further deliberation.

According to Bill’s explanatory’s note, the management of the SDO in the province is quite difficult due to Palawan’s geographical features. The instructional and field supervision has also been challenging, impacting teacher and student performance.

Abueg said that the SDO in the southern part of the province will be comprised by schools in the municipalities of Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Sofronio Española, Brooke’s Point, Bataraza, Rizal, and Balabac.

Schools in Roxas, San Vicente, Dumaran, Araceli, Taytay, El Nido, Coron, Culion, Busuanga, Linapacan, Cagayancillo, Cuyo, Magsaysay, Agutaya, and Kalayaan will make up the SDO in the north.

“Separating the DepEd Schools Division Office of Palawan into two divisions will provide better supervision and administration of schools in the province. With the creation of separate Schools Division Office for Palawan South and Palawan North, we will be able to achieve the desired efficiency and effectiveness of DepEd services,” she said.

Similar House bills were filed by former Deputy Speaker Frederick F. Abueg in the 16th and 17th Congresses, with both bills being referred to the Committee on Basic Education and Culture.