Some 40 children from the municipality of Aborlan graduated from an arts training program organized by the Aborlan Arts Program (AAP) on Saturday, November 4, in a ceremony held at the town’s poblacion.

With the theme “Sining Paunlarin, Kabataan Paunlarin, Alay sa Bayan Natin,” the activity was aimed at fostering love for the arts and nurturing young talents.

Local artist Joseph Luna, who served as the event’s guest of honor, encouraged the children to pursue their artistic passions and make a positive impact on their communities.

The Aborlan Arts Program is an initiative of the AAP Alumni, led by homegrown artist Roderick Pelenia, dedicated to providing opportunities for local youth to explore their artistic potential through workshops, mentorship, and access to creative resources.

The AAP is the group behind the back-to-back success of Aborlan in the Baragatan sa Palawan float competition since 2022.