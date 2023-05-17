A total of 43 printers, funded through the Special Education Fund (SEF), were donated to schools in Aborlan as part of an initiative by the provincial government to enhance educational resources in the province.

Rafael V. Ortega Jr., 3rd District Board Member, and Chairman of Basic Education of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, personally handed over the donations in a turnover ceremony held on May 15 at the Municipal Covered Court in Barangay Magsaysay in Aborlan town.

According to Ortega, the printers are part of a larger effort by the provincial government to support educational institutions in Palawan. A total of 1,611 printers were provided by the government for DepEd Palawan, with 43 printers allocated to Aborlan.

Ortega also discussed the future plans of the Committee on Basic Education of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, emphasizing the importance of providing ongoing support and resources to create an optimal learning environment for students.

The printers were personally received by Fe D. Agbon, Public Schools District Supervisor of Aborlan North, and Nelson D. Mediadero Jr., Public Schools District Supervisor of Aborlan South, who expressed gratitude on behalf of the beneficiary schools.

Agbon highlighted the significant value the printers would bring to the teaching process, particularly in terms of creating and distributing modules to support student learning.

“Sobrang blessed ang DepEd Aborlan ngayong araw sa blessing na tinanggap natin. Gusto ko sabihin sa Pamahalaang Panlalawigan na ang mga binigay na mga printers ay napakaimportante para may magamit ang mga guro para sa mga module,” she said.

