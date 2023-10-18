Twenty-nine residents and members of the Tagpait Coastal Mangrove Association participated in a two-day Mangrove Crab Culture and Fattening Training on October 12th and 13th in Aborlan town.

The training was organized by the Palawan Provincial Government’s Environment and Natural Resources Office (PG-ENRO), in collaboration with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and the municipal government of Aborlan.

PG-ENRO stated that the primary objective of the training was to provide participants with knowledge about crab culture, with the aim of offering them an additional source of income.

Attendees also received various materials from BFAR, and the Provincial Government, through PG-ENRO, is expected to provide the necessary equipment to support them in this endeavor.