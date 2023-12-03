Over 400 residents of Aborlan were the beneficiaries of free healthcare services at the “Laboratoryo, Konsulta, at Gamot Para sa Lahat”, or “Lab for All Program,” a medical mission initiative led by First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos.

The services provided on December 2 included medical and dental consultations, nutritional advice, tuberculosis and leprosy services, malaria and HIV screening, laboratory testing, and vaccinations for pneumonia, flu, and HPV.

Additionally, the program offered free eye check-ups with glasses, circumcision, haircuts, and legal services, emphasizing the government’s commitment to accessible healthcare.

The event, held at the Aborlan Gymnasium, was organized in collaboration with the provincial government, headed by Governor Dennis Socrates and Vice Governor Leoncio Ola.

Local officials, including Board Members Marivic Roxas and Rafael Ortega, Jr., Mayor Jaime Ortega of Aborlan, and Office of the Governor Chief of Staff Ceasar Sammy Magbanua, attended the opening ceremony.

In his address, Mayor Ortega expressed gratitude to both the national and provincial governments for implementing the beneficial program in Aborlan.

The Lab for All Program is part of a larger effort to provide primary healthcare services to Filipinos, particularly those in need.

Similar events are scheduled in Narra and Brooke’s Point, with the anticipation of a major event in Puerto Princesa on December 6, where First Lady Marcos is expected to lead and serve around 1,500 individuals with various free services from the government.