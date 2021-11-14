The municipality of Aborlan has achieved a total of 7,265 completely vaccinated residents, according to the most recent consolidated statistics reported in the second week of November by the Municipal Health Office (MHO).

The MHO began its immunization campaign in July and completed the second doses of Sinovac and Moderna vaccines, as well as the single dosage of Janssen vaccine, this month.

Aborlan municipal health officer Dr. Fidel Salazar said their target is to inoculate 75 percent or 29,052 of Aborlan’s total population of 38,736 to reach herd immunity in the fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Salazar disclosed that they will begin to give Sinovac and Pfizer shots to minors in the age group 12-17 years old on November 15 in Barangay Jose Rizal; November 16 in Brgy. Barake; November 18 in Apurawan; and 19 in Magbabadil.

Salazar also reminded fully vaccinated individuals to still need to follow the health protocols being implemented such as wearing of facemask and the avoidance of mass gatherings such as birthdays and weddings, especially now that Palawan is under the general community quarantine (GCQ) status until November 30.

“Umiwas sa mga lugar na crowded, at higit sa lahat ay magpabukuna. Tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang vaccination roll-out sa ating bayan,” Salazar said.