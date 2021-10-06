Officials from Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan town expressed support...Read More
PALAWAN NEWS offers you this guide to help you navigate your way through knowing your local and national candidates' stands for the May 2022 elections.
Kalayaan is Palawan’s 23rd municipality with the smallest voting population of 257 registered voters. It is categorized as a 5th class municipality that is part of the 1st district. Located in the West Philippine Sea, Kalayaan is a disputed area with China claiming it to be part of its territory under its 9-dash line map.
The mayoralty contest is a duel between the incumbent mayor Roberto del Mundo and incumbent vice mayor Hermoso Ornopia.
