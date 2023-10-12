The local government of Aborlan celebrated the Cooperative Month by gathering local cooperatives on Tuesday, October 10, highlighting their importance in the town’s progress.

During the opening program, Mayor Jaime Ortega acknowledged the role of the cooperatives.

“Kayo ang katuwang natin, kayo ang kinabukasan ng bayan ng Aborlan,” he said.

With the theme “Cooperatives: Pioneering the oath to recovery amidst modern challenges of climate change and food security”, the event was highlighted with the keynote address from Cooperative Development Council Assistant Secretary Dr. Virgillo Lazaga, who stressed the significance of sincerity in cooperative operations.

“Be sincere with your cooperative operations,” he stressed.

He also encouraged the development of leadership within cooperatives, stating, “A leader creates more leaders, not followers”

A motorcade was also held from the main campus of Western Philippines University to the Municipal Covered Court participated by the town’s residents and cooperative members.

“As Cooperative Month continues, these cooperative members will undoubtedly continue their vital work in addressing the challenges of climate change and food security, paving the way for a brighter future for Aborlan and its residents,” the Municipal Information Office said in a statement.