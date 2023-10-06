A farmer, considered the 5th-ranked most wanted person in the Mimaropa region, was arrested in Barangay Barake, Aborlan, Palawan, on Friday, October 6.

Police Station 2 and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) worked together to carry out an operation that resulted in the arrest of the suspect, Randy Inosante, 36.

The operation was conducted pursuant to warrants of arrest issued for three counts of statutory rape under the Revised Penal Code, issued by Judge Jocelyn Sundiang Dilig, the presiding judge of Branch 47, 4th Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court in Puerto Princesa City on September 26, 2023.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the CIDG and will be presented before the issuing court for the appropriate legal proceedings.