So much still needs to be done in the 3rd Congressional District of Palawan particularly in the municipality of Aborlan, Rep. Edward S. Hagedorn said, as he denied insinuations that he is retiring from politics.

Hagedorn spoke to media in a press conference last Saturday clarrifying issues regarding his recent conviction by the Sandiganbayan Third Division for Malversation of Public Property and his current battle with pancreatic cancer.

He said he remains committed and is focusing in Aborlan as he wants the town to become the center of agricultural tourism in the province.

“We still have a lot of things to do in Aborlan. Actually, if you will ask the residents, a lot has changed, as what we have promised since day 1,” he said.

“We have already opened the road (that connects) the east to the west (coast) and we will immediately finish that,” he added.

Hagedorn said the road connectivity alone will bring big changes to the town.

For agriculture industry which is also a primary source of livelihood in the town, he said he has given priority to farmers.

“Since day 1, we already conducted surveys and seminars to farmers. We even brought in Manny Piñol. Representatives from the Department of Agriculture and the Rice Competitive Enhancement Fund (RCEF) also came in to donate equipment and also conduct seminars,” he said.

He also said a lot has been acquired for the construction of a warehouse for safekeeping of more equipments.

“We already have an area for the construction of a warehouse because any moment, the equipments from planting to harvesting that will be given by RCEF will arrive,” he stated.