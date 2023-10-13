Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan aspirants in Aborlan have committed to peaceful elections on October 30, as they participated in a Unity Walk, Peace Rally, and Covenant signing held on October 11.

The activity began with a Unity Walk at the entrance of the Aborlan Municipal Hall.

The walk culminated in a Peace Rally, where an Interfaith Prayer session and the lighting of candles were held, led by Pastor Villabert Cayao, Pastor Allan Faine, Imam Gerald Sulal, and Reverend Father Edwin Cayabo.

Following this, an audiovisual presentation provided insightful information.

The participants were also given an overview of the electoral activities by Election Officer Ferdinand Bermejo, reaffirming the critical role of honesty and transparency in the electoral process.

Bermejo also provided a comprehensive Comelec orientation on the guidelines, rules, and procedures that will govern the upcoming BSKE 2023.

Aborlan Municipal Police chief P/Maj. Reginal Manalo addressed the gathering, pledging their unwavering commitment to a fair and just election.

At the end of the program, candidates and members of the community formally pledged to uphold the principles of a peaceful and credible election by signing the peace covenant.