Barangay Ramon Magsaysay in the municipality of Aborlan has passed a resolution in support of the nation’s claim to sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Captain Lorenzo Magsipoc stated that they approved the resolution to demonstrate their backing for the assertion of Philippine ownership over the contested waters.

“Ang West Philippine Sea ay ating teritoryo na kailangan nating protektahan,” said Magsipoc.

Ramon Magsaysay Councilor Jerwin Castigador said the expression of support was passed during their regular session also for the Peace Palawan Campaign and the WPS Atin Ito Movement.

“Ang basis ng aming pagsuporta ay yung UNCLOS kung saan ang bansang Pilipinas ay kasama sa signatories including China and 166 other countries,” ani Castigador.

“Sa UNCLOS ay malinaw na nakasaad ang (200 nautical mile) exclusive economic zone ng ating bansa. Pangatlo, UN yung (2016) arbitral tribunal ruling declaring WPS as part of the Philippines’ sovereign territory,” dagdag niya.

Castigador further stated that they are also calling for the support of Palaweños who stand united in backing the nation’s rights as advocated through the said resolution.

Officials of Ramon Magsaysay additionally threw their support for the provincial government’s call to include in the curriculum, from elementary to college, the significance of the WPS as part of the country’s territory.

“Sa pamamagitan ng resolusyon na ito, gusto rin naming maitaas yung awareness ng mga mamamayan na napapanahon na para mapag-aralan yung mga batayang legal at historical kung bakit nasabi natin na yung bahagi ng karagatan na yan ay pag-aari natin,” aniya.

“Mula sa kaalaman na makukuha ng mga kabataan ngayon ay titibay yung ating panawagan. Hindi man siguro tayo manalo sa digmaan laban sa China ay sa larangan ng propaganda ay kaya nating magwagi at yun ang gagawin natin,” dagdag ng kagawad.

Magsipoc urged officials from other barangays in the province of Palawan to join the call and support the ongoing efforts asserting that the WPS is part of Philippine territory.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Western Command expressed gratitude to Ramon Magsaysay for its support for the WPS.

“Ang Western Command ay nagpapasalamat sa inyong adbokasiya para suportahan yung ating karapatan sa WPS. Napakalawak na karagatan kaya kailangan nating sabay-sabay na protektahan,” said Capt. Ariel Joseph Coloma, information officer of the Wescom.

“Hindi kailangan na lahat tayo ay pumunta pa sa WPS upang ipakita ang ating suporta sa laban na ito. Sa pamamagitan ng ganitong kahalintulad na gawain ay naipapakita na natin ang ating pakikiisa,” he added.