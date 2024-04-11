Abi Marquez, popularly known as the internet’s “Lumpia Queen”, has been officially nominated for the prestigious 28th Annual Webby Awards under the Social-General Social Food and Drink category.

Her nomination, one of five in her category from over 13,000 global projects, places her in the top 12% of entries alongside notable figures like America’s Test Kitchen and Jennifer Garner, highlighting her significance in the digital food community.

Abi, 23, has captivated worldwide audiences with her inventive culinary flair, primarily focusing on the cherished Filipino dish, lumpia. Through her engaging content and authentic representation of Filipino cuisine, she has amassed a following of 3.3 million on TikTok, with her videos garnering over 1 billion views and 86 million likes.

Her meteoric ascent in social media led to her winning the TikTok Foodie Creator of the Year award in 2023, solidifying her position as a culinary influencer.

Prior to gaining fame as the “Lumpia Queen”, she pursued studies in Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management (HRIM), utilizing content creation as part of her practicum. Since 2023, she has been under the representation of NYMA, the artist management division of Kroma Entertainment.

The nomination marks a milestone not only for her but also a moment of immense national pride for the Philippines. It showcases the depth of Filipino culinary heritage and the abundant talent within the nation, spotlighting it on the global platform of the Webby Awards.

Abi alongside other Food & Drink nominees.

How to support Abi at the Webby Awards

Marquez is eligible to win at the Webby Awards two ways: by winning the award as chosen by the judging academy (the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences) and by being voted on by the public at The Webby People’s Voice Award. Both awards are a mark of international distinction for Internet excellence.

Kroma Entertainment and NYMP invite everyone to vote for Abi Marquez in the Webby People’s Voice Awards.

Choose Abi by signing up for an account and clicking Confirm Vote.

To vote for Abi, please register at the Webby Awards voting page and vote through Thursday, April 18, at 11:59pm Pacific Daylight Time: https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2024/social/general-social/food-drink .

“Your vote can shine a spotlight on Filipino cuisine and bring this prestigious award home. Let’s rally together to celebrate and promote our culinary heritage on the world stage. Your support can make a difference in highlighting the Philippines as a powerhouse of culinary talent and innovation,” the agencies said.