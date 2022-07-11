A junior high school completer from Roxas town has offered himself for adoption or to work for a family that will support his education, after he was abandoned by his separated parents.

In a Facebook post, Jerico Camparicio, 23, who says he has been living temporarily in his friend’s house, expressed his desire to finish his studies.

“LF (looking for), guys, yong gusto lang po mag-ampon sa akin yong kaya ako paaralin kasi gusto ko makapagtapos sa pag-aaral ko at kung sa loob naman po ng bahay, ako na lang ang maglilinis at magluluto, basta may magpapaaral lang talaga sa akin. Alam ko mahirap na walang pinagtapusan, pero sana naman meron mag-ampon sakin,” Camparicio stated.

He stated in his post that his father abandoned their family in 2005 while his mother had also established a separate family with a new partner. He told Palawan News he has other siblings, but they too, have their own families to support.

- Advertisement -

While living in his friend’s house, he tries to support himself by selling tabagak dried fish, puto bumbong, and food items online.

He said he wants to enroll this coming school year as a Grade 12 student, and is willing to do house chores for anyone who will offer to send him to school until he graduates in college.

“Iniwan kasi ako ni papa, nag-uwi siya ng Negros at hindi niya ako sinusuportahan, at si mama naman, nag-asawa ng bago, mas priority niya pa ang asawang bago kesa sa akin. Kung saan ako nagsisikap mag-aral, doon niya naman hindi ako sinusuportahan,” he said.

“Ako lang po ang nagsisikap sa pag-aaral dahil gusto ko magtapos sa pag-aaral ko,” he added. “Nakikitira ako sa kaibigan ko, nagpa-part-time po sa trabaho, at saka nagbebenta ako online para may kita din, para hindi ko mapabayaan ang pag-aaral ko”.

Jerico has been sharing his story in different pages on Facebook to find someone who will be willing to support him. In a page for Roxas residents, his post already has over 140 shares.

Netizens have also been helping point him to possible scholarship grants.