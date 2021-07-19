A young barista turns passion into business

A 17-year-old barista, Patrisha Kaye Peneyra enjoys the art of coffee making at her Coffee Central store.

A 17-year-old home barista starts a business borne from a passion for the art of making coffee, hence the birth of Coffee Central.

Patrisha Kaye Peneyra was not really into coffee when she started experimenting on brewed coffee out of sheer fun.

Her interests were fixated on painting and journalism at the time she was introduced to the world of brewing coffee.

It all started when she asked her parents to buy her a coffee machine.

She asked for a pour-over coffee maker and that’s when her interest in black coffee began.

“Hindi talaga ako umiinom ng kape dati ngunit nagustuhan ko yung proseso ng paggawa nito kaya naging hobby ko siya at nagsimula na akong uminom ng kape,” she said.

She said that her parents’ support of her newfound hobby prompted her to pursue coffee as a passion.

“Sinanay ko yung palate ko sa pagtikim ng iba’t ibang klase ng black coffee galing sa iba’t ibang lugar. Naging passionate ako rito at hanggang ngayon ay marami pa rin akong bagong natututunan. My dream is to have my own coffee shop someday and to be an established barista. Masaya ako na tinulungan ako ng parents ko na makapagtayo ng sarili kong coffee business na sadyang passionate ako,” she stated.

With her stall opening just a few months ago, she is confident that her products will appeal to her customers.

She stresses that her stall offers budget-friendly yet legitimate and fresh coffee every single day.

“I can say na I’m a very knowledgeable barista kaya ‘pag may customers na aficionados sa coffee, madali kong na-e-entertain. Alfresco dining din kami so sobrang fresh dito. May restaurant yung family ko sa tabi ng coffee stall ko so pwede mag-dine in yung customers and get their drinks sa akin,” she added.

The location of Coffee Central is also convenient for the al fresco dining as it can be found at Hotel Centro grounds.

The store can serve both hot and iced coffee which could fit in different weather.

Orders can be processed online or drive-thru for those who would like to have less exposure outside.

Opening this kind of business despite the pandemic not only gives her satisfaction in making coffee for locals but also serves as an opportunity to work for her dream.

Instead of the usual grand debut celebration, her parents who also run a restaurant gave her the business as a gift that she could explore at a young age.

“Given to me as a gift para sa eighteenth birthday ko this coming August, since it’s pandemic, hindi na po ako mag-ce-celebrate kasi ito na ‘yong pinaka-best gift na natanggap ko and itutuloy-tuloy ko na ito,” she said.

She is still pursuing her studies and from afternoon to nighttime, Patrisha is passionately brewing coffee for other people with her start-up business.

“Marami na rin akong na-receive na good feedback from walk-in customers na nagsasabi na ‘very legit yet budget-friendly and ‘tama ang timpla and incorporated ang lasa’,” she said.

Patrisha plans to add new drinks to their menu for innovation and to give her customers a chance to have a taste of the coffee choices she personally made.

Coffee Central is now accepting deliveries through some delivery partners so locals can still enjoy coffee at the comfort of their homes.

