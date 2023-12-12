Enrile Abrigo Jr. believes in the transformative power of stories as a way of inculcating values to the younger generation. As an educator, he sees stories not just as a pedagogical tool but as a vessel for values, a conduit for the lessons of school and of life.

He started to write his own stories as a leisurely pursuit, an exploration of the power concealed within words.

In 2018, an opportunity opened for his stories to reach a wider platform. The Department of Education (DepEd) launched a National Storybook Writing Competition for Teachers or the “Gawad Teodora Alonzo”.

What started as an endeavor to provide his school with an entry became a rekindling of a first love.

“Since then it became habit-forming for me. I kept on joining every year,” he shared.

His stories, predominantly centered on Palawan, seek to introduce the province beyond the allure portrayed in tourism posters

“Most of my stories have a touch of Palaweño culture, and the rich flora and fauna of our province. I would like the national readers to learn more about Palawan. I would like to give Palawan a space in children’s literature especially in DepEd learning resources,” he said.

While Abrigo faced initial setbacks with his early submissions not making the cut, he persevered, using the pandemic period to refine and produce numerous drafts for subsequent competitions.

His determination bore fruit in the competition’s 4th edition, where two of his stories clinched top honors.

Last November, he secured his place in the Hall of Fame with another two pieces, solidifying his status as a trailblazer, becoming the first high school teacher in Palawan to achieve this feat.

Looking forward, Abrigo envisions crafting more stories to further promote Palawan’s cultural richness. Beyond the accolades, his primary goal is to kindle the love and appreciation of younger Palaweños for their cultural heritage and environment, fostering a sense of responsibility for its protection.

“I hope Palaweño readers, especially learners who will read my stories will find my stories as something that will ignite their love and appreciation to Palaweño culture, and respect and care for our environment,” he said.

Abrigo not only spins tales but also nurtures young minds as the adviser of “Ang Palawenian,” the student publication of the Palawan National School.

Through his guidance, he inspires a new generation of writers to find their voices in writing.

For aspiring writers, he imparts valuable advice.

“Read, research, and write. Find your true purpose in writing stories,” he said.