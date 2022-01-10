The Body Shop launched the first-ever Body Butter in 1992. Created in the kitchen of no less than The Body Shop Founder Dame Anita Roddick, the very first Mango Body Butter was given its name by her daughter who, while making a piece of toast, simply said “it’s like butter…for your body”. The rest is history.

Today, these iconic moisturizers are loved so much that one is sold every 3 seconds across the world. And these body-loving favorites just got even better.

The new Body Butters are now registered by The Vegan Society (a gold standard for vegan certification), made with at least 95% ingredients of natural origin, love skin with 96-hour moisture and come in their most sustainable packaging yet made with 100% recycled plastic tubs.

Love yourself like never before with The Body Shop’s new most nourishing and sustainable Body Butters made with 95% (or more!) natural-origin ingredients. This includes the Avocado Body Butter for dry skin made with Hass avocado oil and Community Fair Trade shea butter.

The new and improved Body Butters are made with at least 95% natural origin ingredients, including handcrafted Community Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana, which harnesses the nourishing power of Community Fair Trade shea butter from the Tungteiya Women’s Association in northern Ghana.

In true Fair Trade fashion, this helps provide financial independence for Ghanaian women. Today, over 600 women from 11 villages handcraft the shea butter using an 18-stage process of traditional techniques, passed on from mother to daughter for generations.

Protect and nourish very dry skin with The Body Shop’s new and improved Shea Body Butter now made with 97% ingredients of natural origin, including handcrafted Community Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana and Community Fair Trade organic babassu oil from Brazil.

Delivering 96 hours of intense moisture, their Body Butters leave your skin feeling soft and smooth without feeling sticky. In fact, in a The Body Shop study, over 90% users agreed the formula easily melts into skin and has a non-sticky feel and over 86% agreed the Body Butters made them feel good in their skin.

Love yourself with The Body Shop’s new, most nourishing and sustainable Body Butters ever for your skin type. There is Strawberry, British Rose, Pink Grapefruit, Satsuma for normal skin; Moringa, Mango and the new Avocado for dry skin; Shea, Coconut, Argan and Olive for very dry skin. There’s also Almond Milk for dry, sensitive skin.

English rose extract, handcrafted Community Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana and Community Fair Trade sesame seed oil from Nicaragua – all in this super creamy, petal-scented British Rose Body Butter for normal skin leaving your skin feeling softer, smoother and nourished with 96hr moisture giving you a natural-looking glow.

With new fully recyclable packaging, these are The Body Shop’s most sustainable Body Butters ever. They’re all made with aluminum lids and 100% recycled plastic, including Community Fair Trade, recycled plastic collected off the streets of Bengaluru, India, through The Body Shop’s trade partnership with Plastics for Change.

The Body Shop’s Community Fair Trade partnership with Plastics for Change not only helps tackle the existing plastic problem but helps support around 2,500 marginalised waste pickers in India with access to more sanitary working conditions and a fair price for the plastic waste they collect.

The Body Shop’s extra nourishing Argan Body Butter is a cult favorite. Enriched with precious argan oil, it has a warm and creamy scent with a hint of the exotic.

Let’s not break the cycle. We encourage our THE BODY SHOP customers to join our Return, Recycle Repeat program in partnership with SM Cares. To be a part of the movement, simply return your Empty, Clean and Dry containers in any of THE BODY SHOP stores located in the malls and will handle the recycling for you.

The Body Shop through our partnership with SM Cares’ Plastic Waste Collection Program ensures that your participation helps avoid plastics from filling the oceans and adding to landfills. This is just the beginning of our plastic cycle and we can’t wait to share with you more. Follow our social media accounts to know more about THE BODY SHOP & SM Cares partnership.

The Body Shop’s new intensely creamy Body Butter comes in recyclable packaging made with an aluminum lid and 100% recycled plastic tub, including Community Fair Trade recycled plastic from India. This means you can love your planet every time you love that beautiful body.

Give your body the love that it deserves with The Body Shop’s most nourishing and sustainable Body Butters ever. The new Body Butter is available at The Body Shop stores and on its online store www.thebodyshop.com.ph.



About The Body Shop

The Body Shop was founded in 1976 by Dame Anita Roddick in Little Hampton, England. The beauty brand pioneered corporate activism and was built on a philosophy that business can be a force for good. With its brand expression, Beauty with Heart, the company continues to be focused on five core values: Against Animal Testing, Support Community Fair Trade, Activate Self Esteem, Defend Human Rights and Protect the Planet.

All products are created using the finest ingredients sourced from the four corners of the globe, which are not tested on animals and are 100% vegetarian. The Body Shop has been in the Philippine market for twenty-five years with over 60 strategically located stores nationwide.