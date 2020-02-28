A salute to all kinds of women, all month long

As the world recognizes Women’s Month, SM City Puerto Princesa honors and salutes all kinds of women everywhere with a celebration designed for women and by women.

March is when women are celebrated. All kinds. Every day, all month long.

For the entire month, an EmpowHER Hall will be at the center of the mall as an Instagrammable wall with encouraging statements that promote women empowerment and gender equality.

A collaboration between SM City Puerto Princesa and JCI Puerto Princesa will also unveil fun activities to treat, thank, and empower women with shopping thrills and great deals on their favorite items.

A fashion show with a purpose featuring women in male-dominated industries on March 21 is another activity that shouldn’t be missed as it will feature stylish and empowering hot trends fresh from the runway.

Exciting events in the mall also include the much-awaited Women’s Sale on all Wednesdays of March, where ladies can get up to 50 percent off on exclusive deals and fabulous finds at Watsons and The SM Store.

Beauty junkies can go on a spree for discounts and bundles on must-haves, and can also indulge in pampering promos from beauty and wellness stores.

There is also the Wellness Wednesday every week to celebrate body positivity with fun wellness activities.

Women of all ages, sizes, shapes, backgrounds, and professions are encouraged to be part of this women empowerment movement.

