Wanderlust Bed and Breakfast, a newly opened boutique hotel in Puerto Princesa, promises to satisfy your sense of adventure, as its name suggests.

The boutique hotel welcomed visitors and residents on Thursday to experience its unique personality, candid experience, and individualized service in a secure area of the Tourism Mile.

The Wanderlust Bed and Breakfast had its soft launching with the goal of attracting travelers who are now returning to Palawan and the city.

Andrea Trinidad said her love of travel and exploring new places served as the inspiration for the name. She became interested in promoting Palawan through her lodging company after serving as vice president of the Palawan Tourism Council.

The beds at the Wanderlust Bed and Breakfast are as comfortable as you want them to be.

“Lakwatsera rin naman talaga ako, yon ang na-inspire ako. Initially, I thought of naming it after my favorite cities in the world. Pero naisip ko, why other places, we can promote naman Palawan,” she said.

She named the rooms after 23 Palawan towns and the highly-urbanized city of Puerto Princesa. The rooms are all white-painted with artworks designed by Palaweño artists on the walls. There are currently 12 rooms available, with another 12 to be added on the third floor by the first quarter of 2023.

The 24 rooms, which are divided into solo, double, and group travelers, can all accommodate up to 75 guests.

“Anything and everything local. Actually, some of the rooms, we will put murals, other rooms will be photos. We want kasi na talaga, the guests, pag nakita nila, ma-i-intrigue sila doon sa room and they would want to visit the place itself. Para ma-entice sila to go to that place,” she said.

There is a modern Filipino menu available, which tries to put a new spin on traditional dishes that will please both residents and tourists. In keeping with the hotel’s promotion of haute cuisine, dishes like the Kalabasa Ravioli will be prepared with ingredients sourced as close to home as possible.

The hotel’s chef, Raymund Salazar, who is also making a name for himself on the Tiktok platform, will change the set menu every quarter of the year.

Salazar also called as Chef Moi has studied Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Management, specializing in Culinary Arts from Endurun College at the Bonifacio Global City. His training was from a Michelin-starred chef who advocated much of Alain Ducasse’s haute cuisine style.

The Banca Resto-Bar, with a seating capacity of 150 people, will open in the first quarter of 2023 on the rooftop on the fourth floor, she said. The grand opening is scheduled for 2023.

With its convenient downtown location and welcome policy toward walk-in customers, Trinidad said it will be the first of its kind in Puerto Princesa. Cocktails, mocktails, and unli wine will be available.

It will be the primary dining area for guests who have checked in and will also be available for use as a location for a wide variety of events.

“Gusto ko maramdaman ng mga guest na bahay din nila ito,” she added.

Wanderlust Bed and Breakfast’s price would give them an advantage over competing hotels in the area because it is affordable enough to get a decent room. Its location in the poblacion area makes it convenient to access restaurants, shops, and tourist attractions.

Within the next 10 years, the hotel will have 50 branches across the country, according to the management. She wants to enlarge a location to reflect the size of the space she prefers while traveling.

“I just want a small hotel lang, bed and breakfast lang talaga. Kasi we want na yong service ay maganda. This is me, I don’t want to stay in big hotels if I go lakwatsa lang, I always go in bed and breakfast,” she said.

The hotel is situated next to Samgyupsalamat at 420 Rizal Avenue, Barangay Bancao-Bancao, Puerto Princesa City. Their Facebook page Wanderlust Bed and Breakfast is also accessible for questions and reservations.

About Post Author