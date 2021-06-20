A Father’s guide to protecting himself and his family

“A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Sri Lankan author, painter and scholar Ama H. Vanniarachchy

A Father’s roles have evolved through the years. You could be the family’s breadwinner, working to earn a living, or a househusband and homemaker. What does not change, though, is how you are to your family: loving although you may not always express it, but caring and protective, always trying to give your best for your family.

But giving your best entails a lot of things especially during these trying times. This last year, we have witnessed many times over how fleeting life is and how important it is to have good health.

You could be a young father, with a small family including a newborn to take care of. Times are tight but you also want to ensure you have a back-up plan in case you get sick, or worse, unexpectedly pass away. But you don’t want anything complicated, and because you are testing the waters, you want something easy to understand without complex insurance terms. You also want to extend the protection to your loved ones without breaking your wallet.

Or you could be a father who wants a bigger health coverage not only against COVID-19 but against certain illnesses such as cancer, heart attack or stroke, but doesn’t want to pay a high price for a whole year of coverage. You want to test the waters, too but may not be thinking of committing to a long-term life insurance with health coverage so you would like to try having one for a year.

Or you may want to have a health insurance that gives bigger protection against critical illnesses and wouldn’t mind paying a higher premium because you are, after all, going to get bigger benefits from it.

Whatever your situation in life is, there is a way for you to provide yourself and your family the protection you need, because Insular Life (InLife), your fellow Filipino, has your back.

If you want immediate coverage for yourself and your family, and you can do online shopping, InLife’s Lazada Flagship Store is a good starting point. For P260, InLife’s Family Shield can give accidental life insurance protection for you (P50,000,) your spouse (P25,000) and your child (P12,500,) as well as accidental medical and surgical expense reimbursement. Or if you want protection not just for yourself but also for your parents, InLife’s Parent Shield, for a one-time payment of P285, can provide both accidental death and disability, as well as accidental medical and surgical expense benefits for you and your parents. These and more may be availed of via the InLife Lazada Flagship Store at https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/insular-life-ph.

If you belong to the second kind and would like to be protected against certain illnesses that are deemed to be the top causes of deaths such as cancer, heart attack and stroke (CHAS), InLife’s Prime Secure Lite may be the one for you. Prime Secure Lite is an affordable plan starting at ₱2,500 that you may avail of online conveniently and safely without the burden of medical checkups. This plan provides term life insurance for one year and additional COVID-19 coverage for 6 months. To get Prime Secure Lite, you may simply go to the InLife Store, https://www.inlifestore.com.ph/prime-secure-lite .