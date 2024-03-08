Illegal contraband was discovered inside the provincial jail after its management conducted Oplan Galugad on Thursday, March 7.

The inspection was prompted by tipster information regarding alleged illegal activities in Selda 15 involving a 44-year-old inmate identified as Agusto Tubig Jr.

Items seized from his possession included a plastic containing smaller heat-sealed sachets with a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, an opened transparent plastic sachet, a roll of aluminum foil containing smaller rolled pieces, an improvised tooter believed to be paraphernalia, a blue android cell phone labeled BD4A with a SIM card, and a pencil case.

Tubig will face charges for violation of Section 11 and 12, Article II of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.