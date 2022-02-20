Approximately 90% of the detainees in the Provincial Jail Management Division (PJMD) have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the monitoring of the provincial government.

Provincial jail warden Gabriel Lopez said only 50 out of the 600 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) remain unvaccinated due to their comorbidities.

There are no COVID-19 cases in the facility as of today.

“Laging nakaantabay ‘yung ating clinic, at nasa labas na rin naman ang ating Provincial Health Office. Nagre-request din tayo sa korte kung mayroong kailangan dalhin na PDL sa mga ospital kung meron silang karamdaman,” Lopez said through the Provincial Information Office (PIO).

- Advertisement -

Currently, visitation remains prohibited but will resume once COVID-19 cases in the province and Puerto Princesa City subside.

Lopez said that they are preparing to create a visiting building with COVID Protocols to ensure the safety of the PDLs and the visitors.

He also assured that COVID-19 protocols are being implemented in the jail including disinfection and sanitation.