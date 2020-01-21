9 CBST sites in Puerto Princesa to ban single-use plastics

Officers, members, and community organizers from nine community-based sustainable tourism sites (CBST) in Puerto Princesa City create plans on how to enforce single-use plastic ban during the tours. (Photo courtesy of Edilberto Magpayo // PSFI)

The pact was made after the four-day (January 17-20) training conducted by PSFI through its Turismo At Negosyo Dulot ng Ingat KAlikasaN or TANDIKAN Program.

Nine community-based sustainable tourism (CBST) sites in Puerto Princesa will start implementing their ban on single-use plastics in February, more than a month ahead of the city ordinance implementation on April 17.

Edilberto Magpayo, environment advocate and project officer of Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc. (PSFI), said Monday that CBST workers must increase the level of their awareness in basic ecology through nine ecological principles, highlighting City Ordinance Number 993 on single-use plastic and styrofoam regulation in Puerto Princesa City.

“Part of the output of their plans is to combat issues on climate change by developing their own nursery and to produce more seedlings of indigenous hard and fruit-bearing trees that both local and international tourists will plant during their visit to their CBST sites,” he said.

Some 42 CBST officers, members, and community organizers from Isla Filomena Snorkeling Dive Site in Barangay Panggangan; Jungle Trail, Mangrove Paddle Boat Tour, and Water Falls at Sitio Sabang, Barangay Cabayugan; Hundred Caves, Ugong Rock, and Wonderground Cave in Brgy. Tagabenit; Buenavista View Deck in Brgy. Buenavista; and Brgy. Marufinas pledged to strengthen their drive against the use of single-use plastic at the CBST sites starting this year.

About the Author Romar Miranda is the social media officer of Palawan News who also writes about politics and the environment.