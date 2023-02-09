Eight individuals were arrested as a result of a stepped-up effort by the city police to apprehend wanted individuals involved in various cases and combat illegal drugs in the first week of this month.

In a statement, Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) spokesperson P/Lt. Col Mark Allen Palacio named the arrested individuals from February 1 to 7 as Marlon Dyata, Romano Belono, Noly Favila, April Bornidor, Edizon Elesterio, Dave Jason Occena, Dominique Cabanag, Jimmy Reyes, and Dexter Duran.

Dyata, a Top 7 high value target in the Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA regional level and a Top 9 target on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) provincial level watchlist, was arrested on February 1 at Zone 2, Brgy. Poblacion, Laguindingan in Misamis Oriental.

Considered to be Top 5 most wanted person (MWP) for rape, Belonio, and listed Top 8 MWP for frustrated murder, Favila, were both arrested on February 2.

Bornidor was arrested on February 2 for rape by sexual assault with a recommended bail of P120,000.

Occena and Cabanag, the city police also noted, were apprehended on February 3 for the crime of slander. Reyes was also arrested on the same day for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act as high value individual.

On February 6, Elesterio was nabbed for violating the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act”, and Duran was apprehended for violating the anti-illegal drugs law.

Laboratory examinations of “collected pieces of evidence” from Ausan and Duran also yielded positive results, according to the PPCPO.

PPCPO chief P/Col. Roberto Bucad said the week-long operation is proof that they are continuously doing their best to fulfill their commitment to fight illegal drugs and other criminalities.

“Every effort counts, let us work together to make our communities a better place for all,” he said.

