8 PSU students hailed overall champion in ‘Paskong Kantagalugan’

In a Facebook post, the PSU-JPIAns shared their congratulatory message to the team for its People’s Choice Champion, Judges Score First Runner up, and Overall champion award.

Eight students of the Palawan State University (PSU) Junior Philippine Institute of Accountants (JPIA) were declared as the overall champion in the recently concluded “Paskong Kantagalugan” of the National Federation of Junior Philippine Institute of Accountants (NFJPIA) Region 4 Council on Sunday night.

In a Facebook post, the PSU-JPIAns shared their congratulatory message to the team for its People’s Choice Champion, Judges Score First Runner up, and Overall champion award.

The MIMAROPA team garnered a total of 94.55 percent to claim the title of overall champion.

Alfred Miraflores, provincial coordinator for the MIMAROPA region and one of the participants in the contest, told Palawan News he was grateful to be part of the event and collaborate with other JPIAns.

“Being part of such a special and exciting event is really a good experience para sa akin. I am grateful to have collaborated with such talented students. I am really astonished sa talent and drive for positivity ng team MIMAROPA. Na-feel ko ang unwavering support not only ng Palawan State University but also ng buong MIMAROPA,” Miraflores said.

“Dahil dito, na-showcase ang potential, and talents not only members ko from Junior Philippine Institute of Accounts-PSU Chapter but also the other JPIANs din from other local chapters of MIMAROPA,” he added.

Blanca Valledor, Charrise Balcueba, Rome Entia, Joyce Gonzaga, Cristine Joy Dalit, Kathlyn Alika B. Davatos, Marijul Halal Jemino Yarra, and Alfred Miraflores bested six competing teams from various colleges in the NFJPIA Region 4.

Rizal province came second with their entry song “Star ng Pasko” in the general championship while Batangas was at third with their song “Tuloy na tuloy pa rin ang Pasko”.

Paskong Kantagalugan is a musical ensemble of JPIAn singers to sing Christmas songs organized by the NFJPIA, the official student body of the Accountancy students in Region IV CALABARZON and MIMAROPA. (with a report from Romar Miranda)