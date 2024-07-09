More than 7,000 individuals participated in the “Takbo para sa West Philippine Sea” held in Pasay City, Metro Manila on Sunday, July 7.

The event was organized by RUNRIO Inc. in cooperation with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), National Task Force on West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS), Philippine Information Agency (PIA), and the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

PCG spokesperson for WPS, Commo. Jay Tarriela, said the advocacy run was successfully conducted due to the overwhelming support of the Filipino people for the government’s campaign in WPS. He likewise said the event serves as a morale booster to both the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and PCG troops, particularly those assigned to the different Philippine-held features in WPS.

“The mere fact na ang mga karaniwang kababayang Pilipino natin is looking ways to support our fight in the West Philippine Sea, nakakapagpataba ng puso ito sa kasundaluhan natin dito sa Pilipinas,” Tarriela said in an interview shortly after the run.

“Our intention for this activity is to raise awareness. Palaganapin natin lalo ang ginagawang effort ng national government sa pagtindig sa laban natin sa West Philippine Sea,” he explained.

Tarriela said several local government units have already signified intentions to conduct similar activities, which he described as an indication of the country’s unity towards the government’s campaign in WPS.

He also challenged the Filipino people to stand as one and work together to support the government in order to successfully defend the country’s territories, its territorial rights, and sovereignty in WPS.

After Pasay, the second leg of “Takbo Para sa West Philippine Sea” will be held in Cebu City on Aug. 4. Cagayan de Oro will host the third leg of the run on September 8.