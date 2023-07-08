A 78-year-old former member of the New People’s Army (NPA) voluntarily surrendered to the personnel of 401st B Maneuver Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Taytay, northern Palawan, on July 7, the regional police reported.

“Ka Miding,” who was formerly affiliated with the Kilusang Larangang Gerilya-North of the NPA’s, Sub-Region Military Area 4E of the Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee (SRMA-4E STRPC), and worked as a peasant farmer under the organization Pinagkaisang Lakas ng mga Okupante, Residente, Manggagawa, Magsasaka, at Mangingisda (PLORMMM), surrendered at approximately 11:00 a.m. at the headquarters of the police unit in Barangay Poblacion in the said town.

“Ka Miding” is currently under the custody and supervision of 401st B MC RMFB for custodial debriefing, documentation, and assistance in processing the Enhanced Comprehensive and Local Integration Program (ECLIP).

The Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA credited his surrender to the outcome of the relentless efforts of the intelligence units of 401st B MC RMFB, working in collaboration with the Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS), Dumaran MPS, San Vicente MPS, Puerto Princesa City Police Office Intelligence Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit, Police Station 1 and 2, PPCPO City Mobile Force Company, 2nd PMFC Palawan Provincial Police Office; CIT-RID 4B; RID NCRPO; 103rd SAC PNP-SAF; RID MIMAROPA; 2nd SOU PNP Maritime Group; and CIU-Palawan PCG.