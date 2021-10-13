Strong winds and heavy rainfall caused by the southwest monsoon and Tropical Storm (TS) “Maring” killed one person in Puerto Princesa City, according to disaster officials.

The victim was identified as Zocimo dela Cruz, 76, resident of Barangay Tagabenit. He was reportedly hit by a falling tree, according to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO)’s 8 a.m. situational report (sitrep).

Meanwhile, by Tuesday morning, water levels in key rivers were said to have returned to normal. However, as of the most recent sitrep, rivers in Bacungan, Maoyon, Tanabag, Concepcion, and Simpocan were still at “slightly high” levels.

As of Tuesday, 8 a.m., flooding in urban barangays had receded. Barangay disaster authorities distributed 250 food packs to those evacuated in Sitio Busngol, Barangay Sta. Lourdes. They’ve returned to their houses as well.

Several communities in Sitio Magarwak, Barangay Sta. Lourdes, and Barangay Langogan were still without power owing to broken power lines as of 8 a.m.. However, electricity has been restored to Barangays Napsan, Sta. Monica, and Luzviminda as of 9 p.m. on Monday.

The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) resumed normal operations in all of its water sources by 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sea travel for large vessels remains prohibited in the Puerto Princesa Port.

There have been no reports of missing persons as of the latest update.