The agriculture department, in partnership with the Office of the Municipal Agriculturist (OMA), has offered a big boost to the local farming community in Brooke’s Point town by providing fertilizer voucher discounts to 733 farmers.

The farmers that benefited were from the barangays of Pangobilian, Ipilan, Maasin, Salogon, and Samariñana, which form a small cluster of agricultural land, with each beneficiary owning at least 100 hectares.

Renato Bacosa, municipal agriculturist in Brooke’s Point, expressed gratitude on behalf of the farmers for the fertilizer help, which will directly contribute to increasing agricultural production and harvests.

The town’s information office said the initiative falls under the broader fertilizer voucher discount program initiated by the Department of Agriculture (DA) and coordinated through the OMA.

Mayor Ceasareo Benedito took advantage of the distribution to express his gratitude for the help provided to the town’s farmers.

He reaffirmed the town’s commitment to assisting the local agricultural sector, which not only provides nourishment but also drives economic growth and communal welfare.