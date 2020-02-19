Wed. Feb 19th, 2020

73-years-old man arrested for qualified theft

Feb 19, 2020 Jecan Jumilla Canaway

Rolando Roma Bartolome, 73, a native farmer of Togdan Looc, Romblon, who now lives in Brgy. Malatgao, Quezon was arrested by police authorities by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of RTC Branch 165 for two counts of qualified theft.

Qualified theft suspect Rolando Roma Bartolome. (Photo courtesy of Quezon MPS)

QUEZON, Palawan — An elderly man who is wanted for qualified theft was arrested by police authorities Tuesday morning in Barangay Alfonso XIII in this town.

Rolando Roma Bartolome, 73, a native farmer of Togdan Looc, Romblon, who now lives in Brgy. Malatgao, Quezon was arrested by police authorities by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of RTC Branch 165 for two counts of qualified theft.

A bail of P54,000 has been recommended for his temporary liberty.

The arrest was made by a team who conducted an operation for Bartolome’s arrest. It was led by Quezon town police P/SMS Melchor Manzano.

 

Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

About the Author

Jecan Jumilla Canaway

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

El Nido seeks trike ban exemption from DOTr

Feb 19, 2020 Bella Mutia

Ilang-Ilang Road in Brgy. San Miguel up for concreting

Feb 19, 2020 Napoeve Tejada

Heavier penalties sought vs child and youth welfare offenders

Feb 19, 2020 Mac Kirby Lumakang