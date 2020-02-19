73-years-old man arrested for qualified theft

Rolando Roma Bartolome, 73, a native farmer of Togdan Looc, Romblon, who now lives in Brgy. Malatgao, Quezon was arrested by police authorities by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of RTC Branch 165 for two counts of qualified theft.

QUEZON, Palawan — An elderly man who is wanted for qualified theft was arrested by police authorities Tuesday morning in Barangay Alfonso XIII in this town.

Rolando Roma Bartolome, 73, a native farmer of Togdan Looc, Romblon, who now lives in Brgy. Malatgao, Quezon was arrested by police authorities by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of RTC Branch 165 for two counts of qualified theft.

A bail of P54,000 has been recommended for his temporary liberty.

The arrest was made by a team who conducted an operation for Bartolome’s arrest. It was led by Quezon town police P/SMS Melchor Manzano.

Related