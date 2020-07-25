73-year-old man arrested in Cagayancillo for rape

Considered 2nd most wanted person in the locality, the elderly suspect named only as “Alias Noel”, was arrested on Thursday. He is a resident of Sitio Calusa, Barangay Magsaysay.

Law enforcement authorities in Cagayancillo have arrested a 73-year-old fugitive for two counts of rape with no recommended bail.

Considered 2nd most wanted person in the locality, the elderly suspect named only as “Alias Noel”, was arrested on Thursday. He is a resident of Sitio Calusa, Barangay Magsaysay.

The arrest was made by operatives of the Cagayancillo municipal police station based on a warrant issued by Judge Emmanuel Artazo of Regional Trial Court Branch 14-FC-Taytay on February 10.

He is now under the custody of the Cagayancillo police and is expected to be presented to the issuing court.

