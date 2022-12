After a two-year hiatus, the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature held its 70th ceremony to honor winning writers, poets, and playwrights.

The Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City hosted the celebration as 59 writers, including 28 first-time awardees, were selected as this year’s winners.

The total number of writing categories awarded was 22, as the Novel and Nobela categories were open this year, with the surprise addition of a Special Prize for each. All winning entries were evaluated by an elite roster of literary luminaries handpicked for their respective expertise.

At this year’s award ceremony, Dr. Nicanor G. Tiongson served as both the guest of honor and the speaker. He has shaped many young minds in the areas of film, media, literature, and theater. He is a former dean of the U.P. Diliman College of Mass Communication and a professor emeritus at the U.P. Film Institute.

Dr. Tiongson is also a founding member and former chair of the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino, among other organizations. He has published numerous studies on Philippine film and theater and used the power of the written word to create film books, articles, reviews, and interviews that have earned him numerous accolades over the course of his career.

Named after businessman and philanthropist Don Carlos Palanca Sr., the Palanca Awards continuously seeks to cultivate Philippine Literature by providing incentives for writers and serving as a treasury of these literary gems. It is considered the gold standard in writing excellence, highly coveted by Filipino writers, young and old, here and abroad alike.

Following is the list of winners of the 70th Palanca Awards:

KABATAAN DIVISION KABATAAN SANAYSAY 1st Prize Glorious Zavannah Exylin C. Alesna Pamimintana 2nd Prize Hansly Kendrich C. Saw Ang Larong Naipanalo Ko 3rd Prize John Clarence D. Espedido Mga Bantas ang Nagsilbi kong Guro KABATAAN ESSAY 1st Prize Glorious Zahara Exylin C. Alesna Home is a Bowl of Warm Soup 2nd Prize Jenine A. Santos Covid-19 is My Alter Ego 3rd Prize Gavin Micah T. Herrera The Social Pandemic FILIPINO DIVISION MAIKLING KUWENTO 1st Prize Charmaine M. Lasar Ang Value ng X Kapag Choppy si Mam 2nd Prize Abegail E. Pariente Barangay Alitaptap 3rd Prize Alec Joshua B. Paradeza Kung sa Bawat Pagtawag ay Pagtawid sa Dagat MAIKLING KUWENTONG PAMBATA 1st Prize Mark Norman S. Boquiren Si VeRaptor1 Laban kay Trolakuz 2nd Prize Wilfredo Farrales Sarangaya Balong Batsit, ang Bidang Bulilit at Bayaning Bulinggit 3rd Prize Benedick N. Damaso Mirasol para kay Lola Sol SANAYSAY 1st Prize Venice Kayla Dacanay Delica Kung Magkapalad Ka’t Mangmang 2nd Prize Jhon Lester P. Sandigan Tatlong Pancit Canton 3rd Prize Nathaniel R. Alcantara Isang Dekadang Kontrata sa Piling ng mga Mikrobyo TULA 1st Prize Ralph Lorenz G. Fonte, M.D. Uyayi ng mga Patay na Buwan 2nd Prize Enrique S. Villasis Pintula 3rd Prize Sonny C. Sendon Mga Anino sa Guho at iba pang mga tula TULA PARA SA MGA BATA 1st Prize Christian R. Vallez Tula, Tula, Paano ka Ginawa? 2nd Prize Rebecca T. Anonuevo Ale Bangbang 3rd Prize Ninia H. dela Cruz Mga Pahina sa Alaala ng Nanay DULANG MAY ISANG YUGTO 1st Prize Andrew Bonifacio L. Clete Punks Not Dead 2nd Prize Layeta P. Bucoy Dance of the Foolies 3rd Prize Ryan Machado Huling Haraya nina Ischia at Emeteria DULANG GANAP ANG HABA 1st Prize Joshua Lim So Mga Silid ng Unos: Tomo Uno 2nd Prize Rodolfo C. Vera Anak Datu 3rd Prize Steven Prince C. Fernandez Badung DULANG PAMPELIKULA 1st Prize Avelino Mark C. Balmes, Jr. Amoy Pulbos 2nd Prize Noreen Besmar Capili DOS 3rd Prize Ehdison M. Dimen Ang Pananalangin sa Getsemani REGIONAL DIVISION SHORT STORY-CEBUANO 1st Prize Noel P. Tuazon Barang 2nd Prize Manu Avenido Ikigai 3rd Prize Januar E. Yap John Wayne ug ang Goldfish kong Inahan SHORT STORY-HILIGAYNON 1st Prize Peter Solis Nery Ang Macatol Kag Ang “Queen of Relief” 2nd Prize Early Sol A. Gadong Malipayon nga Katapusan 3rd Prize Ritchie D. Pagunsan Esperanza SHORT STORY-ILOKANO 1st Prize Oswald Ancheta Valente Ti Kimat Ken Ti Silag 2nd Prize Remedios S. Tabelisma-Aguillon Ti Ubing 3rd Prize Rodolfo D. Agatep Jr. Karton ENGLISH DIVISION SHORT STORY 1st Prize Ian Rosales Casocot Ceferina in Apartment 2G 2nd Prize Exie Abola Ardor 3rd Prize Hammed Bolotaolo The Money Changer SHORT STORY FOR CHILDREN 1st Prize NO WINNER 2nd Prize Elyrah L. Salanga-Torralba Cloud Keeper 3rd Prize Heather Ann Ferrer Pulido My Grandma who lives in Half a House ESSAY 1st Prize Alfonso Tomas P. Araullo Letter from Tawi-Tawi 2nd Prize Michaela Sarah De Leon Filipino Millennial Monomyth 3rd Prize Alexandra Francesca A. Bichara The Helmsman’s Daughter POETRY 1st Prize Ramil Digal Gulle Bol-anon Prodigal 2nd Prize Soleil David A Few Dawns from now, A Sunfish 3rd Prize Lawrence Anthony R. Bernabe The Blueline POETRY WRITTEN FOR CHILDREN 1st Prize Elyrah L. Salanga-Torralba An Empty Chair in the Corner 2nd Prize Peter Solis Nery Picnic, Symphony and other concepts a 4th Grader needs to know 3rd Prize NO WINNER ONE-ACT PLAY 1st Prize Ronald S. Covar The Cave Dwellers 2nd Prize Bonifacio P. Ilagan Salvaged Eman 3rd Prize Maria Kristine B. Roxas-Miller Agencia Feliz FULL-LENGTH PLAY 1st Prize Layeta P. Bucoy Orgullo Compound 2nd Prize Jay Mariano Crisostomo IV Black Bordello 3rd Prize Dustin Edward D. Celestino The Lost Filipino Patriots of America NOVEL Grand Prize Raymundo T. Pandan, Jr. Bittersweetland Special Prize Alvin Dela Serna Lopez 1762 NOBELA Grand Prize (Pangunahing Gantimpala) Khavn ANTIMARCOS Special Prize (Natatanging Gantimpala) Edgar Calabia Samar Teorya ng Unang Panahon The 70th Palanca Awards roster of judges for each division and category is as follows: FILIPINO DIVISION

NOBELA

Dr. Genevieve L. Asenjo – TAGAPANGULO

Dr. Jun Cruz Reyes – Kagawad

Prof. Vim Nadera – Kagawad MAIKLING KUWENTO

Dr. Luna Sicat-Cleto – TAGAPANGULO

Dr. Roland B. Tolentino – Kagawad

Dr. Efren R. Abueg – Kagawad

MAIKLING KUWENTONG PAMBATA

Mr. Augie Rivera – TAGAPANGULO

Ms. Zarah C. Gagatiga – Kagawad

Ms. Glenda C. Oris – Kagawad Sanaysay

Dr. Pamela C. Constantino –TAGAPANGULO

Ms. Beverly Wico Siy – Kagawad

Mr. Niles Jordan Breis – Kagawad Tula

Dr. Romulo P. Baquiran, Jr. – TAGAPANGULO

Mr. Alfonso S. Mendoza – Kagawad

Mr. Mikael De Lara Co – Kagawad Tula para sa mga Bata

Dr. Felicitas E. Pado – TAGAPANGULO

Prof. Rolando S. Dela Cruz – Kagawad

Dr. Lalaine F. Yanilla-Aquino – Kagawad Dulang May Isang Yugto

Dr. Glecy Cruz Atienza – TAGAPANGULO

Dr. Nonilon V. Queano – Kagawad

Mr. Elmer L. Gatchalian – Kagawad Dulang Ganap ang Haba

Prof. Josefina F. Estrella – TAGAPANGULO

Dr. Alexander C. Cortez – Kagawad

Ms. Ma. Teresa S. Jamias – Kagawad Dulang Pampelikula

Mr. Jeffrey Jeturian – TAGAPANGULO

Dr. Davir R. Corpuz – Kagawad

Mr. Mark Meily – Kagawad

ENGLISH DIVISION

Novel

Ms. Susan S. Lara – CHAIRMAN

Prof. D.M. Reyes – Member

Prof. Danton Remoto – Member

Short Story

Mr. Charlson Ong – CHAIRMAN

Mr. Joel Pablo Salud – Member

Mr. Ralph Semino Galan – Member Short Story for Children

Ms. Yna S. Reyes – CHAIRMAN

Ms. Mailin Paterno-Locsin – Member

Mr. Russell Molina – Member Essay

Ms. Karina A. Bolasco – CHAIRMAN

Dr. Ambeth R. Ocampo – Member

Dr. Rachel E. Khan – Member Poetry

Ms. Marra PL. Lanot – CHAIRMAN

Mr. Juaniyo Arcellana – Member

Mr. Ruel S. De Vera – Member Poetry Written for Children

Dr. Carla M. Pacis – CHAIRMAN

Dr. Ani Rosa Almario – Member

Mr. Ramon C. Sunico – Member One-act Play

Dr. Arthur P. Casanova – CHAIRMAN

Dr. Amihan Bonifacio-Ramolete – Member

Dr. Jerry C. Respeto – Member Full-length Play

Dr. Nicanor G. Tiongson – CHAIRMAN

Dr. Elsa M. Coscolluela – Member

Dr. Ricardo G. Abad – Member REGIONAL LANGUAGES DIVISION

Short Story (Cebuano)

Dr. Marjorie Evasco – CHAIRMAN

Dr. Hope Sabanpan Yu – Member

Dr. Jaime An Lim – Member Short Story (Hiligaynon)

Dr. Alice Tan Gonzales – CHAIRMAN

Prof. Ada Javellana Loredo – Member

Dr. John E. Barrios – Member Short Story (Ilokano)

Mr. Cles B. Rambaud – CHAIRMAN

Mr. Joel B. Manuel – Member

Ms. Linda Lingbaoan Bulong – Member KABATAAN DIVISION

Kabataan Essay (ENGLISH & FILIPINO)

Prof. Galileo S. Zafra, Ph.D. – CHAIRMAN

Prof. Lilibeth Oblena-Quiore – Member

Mr. Frank G. Rivera – Member



